Miami Dolphins

Aaron Rodgers gets the Ryan Tannehill treatment from Joe Philbin

By Adam H. Beasley

December 19, 2018 12:22 PM

Dolphins coach Adam Gase: “Aaron Rodgers is a little different than Sam Darnold.”

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, November 5, 2018.
By
Up Next
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, November 5, 2018.
By

Never change, Joe Philbin.

Spoiler alert: He won’t.

Philbin is who he is — no matter the quarterback.

The former Dolphins/interim Packers coach took a page from his Miami playbook Sunday, refusing to name a starting quarterback for Green Bay’s Week 16 game against the Jets during a conference call with New York media.

If this sounds familiar, it should.

He did it in 2014 to Ryan Tannehill.

But this is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about now.

The two-time league MVP.

The guy named to his seventh Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Now, the circumstances are of course different.

Philbin was noncommittal about Tannehill days after a poor game early in the season — prompting Tannehill to criticize his coach from the podium, saying he caused a “distraction.”

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

The Packers, meanwhile, are out of playoff contention, and there’s no question Rodgers will be the Packers’ starter in 2019.

But the similarities are too rich to ignore — particularly since Philbin admitted to his players he messed up four years ago.

A day after Tannehill sounded off, Philbin told his players that as the coach, he should have handled the matter differently and was remorseful about creating a distraction, we reported at the time.

One player said Philbin indicated he would not put them in that position again. Philbin and Tannehill met in the wake of Tannehill’s comments Wednesday, and Philbin struck a similar contrite tone with his quarterback.

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  