Xavien Howard and his 7 interceptions are Pro Bowl bound. Will any Dolphins join him?

Dolphins opponents have known for some time now how good Xavien Howard is.
But anyone who has not seen him play will soon learn the same.
Howard on Tuesday was named to his first Pro Bowl, a reward for leading the league with seven interceptions — despite missing the previous two games with a knee injury.
Howard was the only Dolphins Pro Bowler in the initial announcement. Other deserving players, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil, could be eligible as alternates, but only those on the first team back out.
The Dolphins have now had a player named to the Pro Bowl for the 21st consecutive season.
Howard will probably also garner All-Pro consideration. He become one of the most dangerous corners in the league.
His seven picks are tied for ninth-most in team history; he is just the fourth Dolphins corner to be named to the Pro Bowl (Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain and Brent Grimes are the others). Howard has not played since injuring his meniscus while making an interception against the Bills in Week 13. He has reportedly since had arthroscopic surgery to repair the issue, and the Dolphins are hopeful he can play this week against the Jaguars.
The Pro Bowl will again be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.
▪ The Dolphins are signing former University of Miami defensive tackle Kendrick Norton to their 53-man roster, poaching him off Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Norton is the second UM player the Dolphins have signed in past three weeks; the first was Dee Delaney, who was cut and is now on their practice squad.
Miami Herald sportswriter Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
