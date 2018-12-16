The Dophins’ best player is out for their biggest game of the season (to date)

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
DOLPHINS: QB David Fales, CB Xavien Howard, C/G Hroniss Grasu, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford.
VIKINGS: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Chad Beebe, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, LB DeVante Downs, C Brett Jones, DE Tashawn Bower.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Dolphins will need to cover Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs without Howard, who isn’t just their best corner, he’s probably their best player. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain will start on the boundary. Meanwhile, T.J. McDonald starts after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
