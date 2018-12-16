Miami Dolphins

The Dophins’ best player is out for their biggest game of the season (to date)

By Adam H. Beasley

December 16, 2018 11:37 AM

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Minneapolis

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

DOLPHINS: QB David Fales, CB Xavien Howard, C/G Hroniss Grasu, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford.

VIKINGS: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Chad Beebe, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, LB DeVante Downs, C Brett Jones, DE Tashawn Bower.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Dolphins will need to cover Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs without Howard, who isn’t just their best corner, he’s probably their best player. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain will start on the boundary. Meanwhile, T.J. McDonald starts after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

