The injury bug hits the Miami Dolphins yet again with another defender out for the year

The season-ending injuries just keep on coming for the Miami Dolphins.
The latest victim: Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, who tore his ACL in practice Thursday.
“[He was] just running with a guy,” coach Adam Gase said Friday, “and then just kind of took a weird step. It was weird because it didn’t look like what it normally does when you have that happen so you weren’t sure if he just sprained something. It just looked different than before.”
The running list of Dolphins players out for the year now sits at eight. The others: defensive linemen Vincent Taylor and William Hayes, offensive linemen Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore, wide receiver Albert Wilson, tight end Marqueis Gray and quarterback Luke Falk.
“We can’t afford any more,” Gase said.
Tankersley, the Dolphins’ third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played in the first six games of the season as a reserve cornerback. He recorded five tackles. He was a healthy scratch in the Dolphins’ losses to the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
“It’s a shame because he was pushing it and we felt like we had him in a good spot,” Gase said. “He was competing and practicing better. When a player gets hurt, it’s tough for him to handle it, but he’ll be back at some point.”
So where do the Dolphins go from here? Gase said they will work with the roster they have for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and then decide if they need to bring a veteran in to add depth in the secondary afterward.
▪ On the rest of the injury front, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive end Charles Harris are out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, while Xavien Howard (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Comments