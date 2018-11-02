One injured Miami Dolphins starter returns to practice, but two defenders do not

Some quick updates from the portion of the Miami Dolphins’ final practice that was open to the media Friday before facing the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

▪ The good: Wide receiver Kenny Stills was active, first catching routes in the end zone from Brock Osweiler and David Fales before joining the rest of the team a period later. Stills, who missed the Dolphins’ 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans last week while tending to a groin injury, has 16 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

▪ The status quo: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not throw during the half hour the media watched. He stood behind Fales and Osweiler with his helmet in his hand as they threw to Stills early. He put his helmet on during the second period but mostly watched from a few yards behind as the other quarterbacks threw to the receivers. Tannehill has already been ruled out for Sunday.

▪ The bad: Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, who was limited on Thursday after suffering a knee injury mid practice, was not on the practice field Friday, which could potentially limit Miami’s depth in the secondary if he is unable to go on Sunday.

UPDATE: Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Tankersley tore in ACL in practice Thursday and is out for the year

Defensive end Charles Harris, who has missed the past three games, participated in a rehab assignment off to the side.

▪ Comedian Roy Wood Jr. was a spectator at practice.