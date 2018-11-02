Casual football fans might not know the name Kalen Ballage. But they could soon -- perhaps as soon as next year.
Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The Miami Dolphins’ future at running back has an extreme streak

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 02, 2018 11:42 AM

Kalen Ballage isn’t just a rookie running back for the Miami Dolphins.

He’s part of a football dynasty.

Ballage’s uncle Pat played for the Colts. Two other uncles made their mark in college.

But Kalen has the chance to be the biggest star of them all — but he is going to have to wait his turn.

For now, Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore are the stars.

But this self-described adrenaline junky has other outlets. He loves extreme sports.

We talked to him about his place on the team, his football-first family, Herm Edwards, exactly how cold it was in native Colorado (particularly compared to Florida) and tons more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

