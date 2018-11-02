Podcast: The Miami Dolphins’ future at running back has an extreme streak

Kalen Ballage isn’t just a rookie running back for the Miami Dolphins.
He’s part of a football dynasty.
Ballage’s uncle Pat played for the Colts. Two other uncles made their mark in college.
But Kalen has the chance to be the biggest star of them all — but he is going to have to wait his turn.
For now, Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore are the stars.
But this self-described adrenaline junky has other outlets. He loves extreme sports.
We talked to him about his place on the team, his football-first family, Herm Edwards, exactly how cold it was in native Colorado (particularly compared to Florida) and tons more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
