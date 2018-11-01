Podcast: The Dolphins’ best-laid plans are spoiled. Can they salvage their season?

Are injuries an explanation or an excuse?
We all have an opinion.
But in the case of the Dolphins, the only one that matters belongs to Stephen Ross.
Because if the season continues how it has been trending — 4-4 could easily end up at 6-10 — Ross will have a decision to make.
Was the plan devised by Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase flawed or just unlucky?
Ross’ decision will dictate the future of the franchise.
But we won’t know that until probably January.
So in the meantime, you’ll have to settle for ours.
Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley try to make sense of what has gone wrong for the Dolphins, losers of four of five games, in their latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Comments