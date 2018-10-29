Will the Dolphins be buyers or sellers? The answer, plus the latest on Ryan Tannehill

The Dolphins are going for it this year.

That’s based on Adam Gase’s comments Monday, when asked if the Dolphins would be buyers or sellers at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“I like this group,” Gase said. “... We have the right guys.”

That group includes DeVante Parker, who will not be traded.

Gase said he is confident Parker will be with the team past the deadline.

Would Gase ever be OK being a seller at the deadline?

“Probably not.”

Here’s a reason the Dolphins are still optimistic about their chances this year: They are still the eighth seed in the AFC and only a game out of the Wild Card.

Other takeaways from Monday’s news conference:

▪ Ryan Tannehill’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains very much in doubt. Tannehill threw a tennis ball last week and has thrown a football with his injury right shoulder, but not with a great deal of power.

Gase said he did not know if Tannehill would play this week or not. If he doesn’t Brock Osweiler will again get the start. Osweiler “has done a great job,” Gase said, adding that the interception he threw against the Texans was not his fault.

▪ Gase had no update on Kenny Stills, who missed the Texans game with a groin injury. Injuries are really adding up for the Dolphins, and Gase said his team probably could not afford any more.