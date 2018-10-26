Trade DeVante Parker? His value might never be higher after a career game in Houston

Perhaps James Gould was right.
Because DeVante Parker was by far the Dolphins’ best receiver Thursday night.
Four days after Gould — Parker’s agent — ripped Adam Gase for not playing his client, Parker responded with a career night.
Parker went for 134 yards and six catches Sunday, his biggest output as a pro. And it comes just four days after he was a healthy scratch, a sign that Gase considered Parker the team’s No. 5 receiver.
“I already know who I am as a player,” Parker said. “I’ve still got the talent.”
That’s true. Consistently maximizing that talent has been his problem.
But when Parker is on, he’s nearly unstoppable.
His numbers would have been even more impressive had Brock Osweiler not overthrown him deep down the left sideline. Parker had a step or two on Houston’s secondary, and would have had a walk-in touchdown if the pass were on target.
And yet, his final stats were probably a fair representation of his night, seeing that 46 of those yards came on a wacky play that would have made Franco Harris smile.
Osweiler threw an on-target pass to Jakeem Grant, but the ball got jarred loose then ricocheted wildly off a helmet and into Parker’s grasp.
It was one of a handful of breaks that could have swung the game in Miami’s favor had the Dolphins gotten any stops.
“That shocked me,” Parker said. It surprised me. It went like five yards towards me. I got an extra five yards. Just in the right spot at the right time.”
The question: What’s the right spot for Parker the final nine weeks of the season?
The Dolphins considered trade offers last week, but that was before Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills got hurt. The market for Parker surely improved after his first good game of 2018.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, so the Dolphins must decide what to do with him by then.
“It’s not on my mind at all,” Parker said.
He added: “It felt good to be out there, contribute to the team, trying to help them get a win. That’s it.”
