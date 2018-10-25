Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki shares his excitement for the upcoming weeks

Miami Dolphins down three offensive starters vs. Texans, but get good news on Gesicki

By Adam H. Beasley

October 25, 2018 07:03 PM

The following players are inactive for Thursday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

DOLPHINS: WR Kenny Stills, QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Torry McTyer, DE Cameron Malveaux, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.

TEXANS: WR Keke Coutee, CB Aaron Colvin, S Andre Hal, CB Shareece Wright, LB Brian Peters, G/C Zach Fulton, TE Ryan Griffin.

WHAT IT MEANS: Derby misses yet another game with a foot injury that has beguiled him for some time. Stills, Tannehill and Harris were all expected scratches. A bit of surprise: cornerback Cordrea Tankersley plays and McTyer does not. Lineup changes for Miami: Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for Tannehill; Jakeem Grant will start for Stills; and Mike Gesicki, who had been dealing with a shoulder issue, will start for Derby. For the Texans, one lineup change: Greg Mancz will start for Fulton at right guard.

