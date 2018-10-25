Miami Dolphins down three offensive starters vs. Texans, but get good news on Gesicki

The following players are inactive for Thursday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.





DOLPHINS: WR Kenny Stills, QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Torry McTyer, DE Cameron Malveaux, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.

TEXANS: WR Keke Coutee, CB Aaron Colvin, S Andre Hal, CB Shareece Wright, LB Brian Peters, G/C Zach Fulton, TE Ryan Griffin.

WHAT IT MEANS: Derby misses yet another game with a foot injury that has beguiled him for some time. Stills, Tannehill and Harris were all expected scratches. A bit of surprise: cornerback Cordrea Tankersley plays and McTyer does not. Lineup changes for Miami: Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for Tannehill; Jakeem Grant will start for Stills; and Mike Gesicki, who had been dealing with a shoulder issue, will start for Derby. For the Texans, one lineup change: Greg Mancz will start for Fulton at right guard.

