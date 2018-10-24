With Albert Wilson out for the season, this once-hyped prospect gets another chance

Albert Wilson will play again.

Just not this season.

The Dolphins officially ended Wilson’s season Wednesday, placing their most dynamic playmaker on injured reserve.

They filled the roster spot by elevating Leonte Carroo, a former third-round pick who spent the past two seasons on Miami’s active roster, from the practice squad. Dolphins coaches picked Carroo over Isaiah Ford and Malcolm Lewis.

Wilson seriously injured his hip Sunday when Lions Teez Tabor tackled him around the ankles.

There was concern that he would need surgery, but a specialist determined that Wilson will make a full recovery with rest and rehab.

Carroo has yet to meet expectations after the Dolphins surrendered three draft picks to take him in 2016. He has just 10 career catches and was largely a special teams player in his 28 games as a pro.

▪ The Dolphins ‘ Week 16 game against the Jaguars will be held Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. , the NFL announced Wednesday. The league had left open the possibility the Dolphins would play the day before when the schedule was first announced.

Another schedule change: The Nov. 11 game against the Packers has been pushed back from 1 p.m. to 4:25. Both games will appear on CBS-4 locally.