Updates on Wilson, Stills and the most half-hearted DeVante Parker endorsement yet

Albert Wilson will likely miss the rest of the season with a significant hip injury, but Adam Gase is not concerned that the issue is career-threatening.
Also, Gase announced Ryan Tannehill will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury, but the team is hopeful he can resume throwing this week, even if with it’s a Nerf ball. Brock Osweiler will again start.
As for DeVante Parker, he not only will remain on the team after his agent’s inflammatory comments about Gase, but will play a significant role in Thursday’s game against the Texans.
Why?
Because Wilson and Kenny Stills are both out Thursday, Gase announced. Stills suffered a groin injury late in the Lions game, and will not be able to play for at least a week.
A day after James Gould, Parker’s agent, suggested that Gase was dishonest and incompetent in an eye-opening screed, Gase said his relationship with Parker is fine.
They spoke Monday, and Gase apparently was OK with the content of the conversation.
When asked if Gould’s comments would impact Parker’s place on the team, Gase responded:
“We don’t have any more receivers so I’m sure [Parker is] going to play.”
Gase added that Gould’s comments “don’t really bother me,” and that Parker did not express similar thoughts when Gase told him he would be inactive for Sunday’s game.
Why was Parker a seemingly healthy scratch?
Gase regretted not having Kalen Ballage, the team’s biggest back, active the week before when Kenyan Drake fumbled at the goal line.
Gase seemed particularly upset about Wilson’s injury, which came on an ankle tackle by Teez Tabor that was a step away from being a touchdown.
Wilson was on a place to see a hip specialist when Gase met with reporters, but the team was not expecting good news.
“I don’t think we’ll find out until tomorrow afternoon.” Gase said. ... It doesn’t look good right now.” He added that Wilson going on injured reserve is “a very high” possibility.
Still the team expects Wilson back healthy in 2019.
Comments