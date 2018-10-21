Side-by-side comparison of Osweiler and Tannehill after another good game from Brock

Adam Gase insists Ryan Tannehill is the Dolphins’ starter when he’s healthy.
But if Brock Osweiler keeps playing like he has, Tannehill might have to up his game to keep that job.
Osweiler put together another solid game in the Dolphins’ 32-21 loss to the Lions Sunday, completing 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
And these were no empty stats. His 24-yard scoring strike to Danny Amendola was as good as it gets.
He was flushed out of the pocket and to his right and found Amendola in between two defenders.
“I would say my chemistry with some of the skill guys is growing,” Osweiler said. “I didn’t get any reps with the ones in OTAs or training camp or anything like that, so the first time I was throwing the ball or handing ball off to a lot of those guys was last Sunday. So I’d say my chemistry is growing, getting the game last week with them, getting a week of practice and then getting today; but as far as my overall comfort in the offense, I was extremely comfortable last week and I was comfortable this week.”
He looks it.
In fact, Osweiler has put up better numbers than Tannehill this year, albeit in a smaller sample size.
Osweiler has edged Tannehill in completion percentage (67.5 to 65.9), yards-per-attempt (8.2 to 7.5), touchdown percentage (7.5 to 6.2), interception percentage (2.5 to 3.9) and passer rating (107 to 92.9).
“I was happy with some of the things we did but there’s definitely a lot of room to grow; and ultimately, we did not score enough points to win the game, and I’m the only guy on offense who touches the ball every single play, so that bothers me,” Osweiler said. “I feel like I need to find a way to play better, to find a way to put the offense in the end zone more, and that’s something that Coach Gase and I will sit down and look at and talk about.”
Other reaction on Osweiler’s day:
Amendola: “He’s a competitor. He battles. He’s played a lot of good football in his career. He’s a good player.”
Gase: “I thought he played good. A lot of times, those sacks, one of them, he probably could have avoided but the rest of those, it was so fast. He didn’t really have a chance to defend himself. I thought he did a good job of what we asked him to do. It was just kind of one of those things where we can’t put ourselves in third-and-long. We had to stay ahead of the sticks and we didn’t do a good enough job there.”
Osweiler is expected to start Thursday against the Texans, his old team. After that, it’s anyone’s guess who will be under center for Miami.
