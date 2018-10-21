Dolphins’ Albert Wilson leaves game with a leg injury — and it looked bad

The Dolphins simply cannot catch a break.
Albert Wilson, who has been the Dolphins’ best and most dynamic offensive player of the season, left the game Sunday early in the second quarter with a leg injury.
While the Dolphins listed him as questionable to return, it’s almost impossible to see how he will based on how he limped to the locker room:
Slowly, with a towel wrapped around his head. Some of the towel was in his mouth, and he bit down to help with the pain.
UPDATE (2:31 p.m.): The Dolphins announced at the start of the second half that Wilson will not return.
Wilson got hurt on Teez Tabor’s tackle of Wilson’s 25-yard catch and run. Tabor got Wilson by the foot, breaking Wilson’s stride and causing him to fall to the ground awkwardly.
After receiving brief medical attention on the field, he limped to the medical evaluation tent, and then to the locker room.
Wilson’s injury left the Dolphins paper thin at receiver, as Miami made DeVante Parker a healthy scratch. The Dolphins had to finish the game with just three receivers.
Including Sunday’s output, Wilson has 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
The Dolphins are already without Ryan Tannehill, who missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury.
