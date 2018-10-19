Podcast: Need a game-winner? Better Call Sanders, the second-best thing from Albuquerque

How many casual Dolphins fans knew Jason Sanders exactly one week ago?
A lot fewer than do now, after Sanders drilled a 47-yard field goal to lift the Dolphins past the Bears in overtime Sunday.
Sanders, a rookie out of New Mexico, is just the latest gem unearthed by special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
Sanders, who had two game-winners in college but none in the NFL before Sunday, sat down with us to discuss his path from Orange County, California, through Albuquerque to South Florida. The guy is talented. And he has a great sense of humor.
And if case you were wondering, yes, the exploits of Walter White and company were explored. He’s seen the Breaking Bad car wash.
We invite you to listen — and to enjoy.
