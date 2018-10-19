The legend of Nick O’Leary is off to a strong start with his hometown Miami Dolphins

It was a simple play on second-and-goal. Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler, making an impromptu start against the Chicago Bears over the injured Ryan Tannehill, dropped back five steps from under center and threw to the right flat, where Nick O’Leary was waiting.





O’Leary, the tight end from Palm Beach County and grandson of retired golf phenom Jack Nicklaus making his first start for the Dolphins just nine days after joining Miami’s 53-man roster, caught the pass a step ahead of his defender and extended his arms to get the ball past the pylon.

Touchdown Miami. Touchdown O’Leary.

“It was fun,” O’Leary said, “just to score a touchdown for the hometown team.”

The Dolphins are hoping it’s just the beginning of O’Leary’s success as they continue to expand their offense and groom a pair of rookies in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. O’Leary’s hoping it’s just the beginning as he continues to jump-start his career after being cut by the Buffalo Bills before the start of the season.

“The legend of Nick O’Leary,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said with a laugh.

The legend is indeed a curious one.

O’Leary was a standout tight end for the Florida State Seminoles, a two-time finalist for college football’s tight end of the year whose 114 career catches broke the school record for most by a tight end. The Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he stayed in Buffalo for his first three seasons.

After 35 games, including a dozen starts and 473 receiving yards, the Bills released O’Leary on Sept. 1 in favor of Charles Clay, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas.

O’Leary remained unemployed for 19 days, waiting for a phone call.

Then, Miami called. He joined the practice squad on Sept. 20. Two weeks later, he was promoted to the active roster. Two games later, he was starting over Gesicki and Smythe, the rookies who have been with the team for almost six months. He caught four passes for 49 yards in the 31-28 overtime win against the Bears.





“I didn’t know that it would be that quick,” O’Leary said. “I was just going to do what they asked me to do and help the guys out.”

Loggains added: “He’s a scrappy player. He’s competitive, and I think the guys see how hard he plays. He’s always mixing it up in the pile. He plays with edge and he’s made some plays for us, so guys are naturally drawn to that kind of competitive spirit. I can’t speak on why it didn’t work out in the past on other teams, but I think the coaching staff here has done a good job using his skill set to put him in a position to be successful.”

His addition has also provided Miami’s tight end room with arguably the best depth it has had all season. In addition to O’Leary, Gesicki and Smythe, fourth-year tight end A.J. Derby now appears to be fully healthy after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

“With our experience and helping out the rookies,” O’Leary said, “I think we’ll be doing pretty good.”

O’Leary has already taken the first step. Sustaining that early success from Sunday is now the key.

“Sometimes this league is about finding the opportunity, and when you do get the opportunity, making the most of it,” Loggains said. “It comes in a lot of different ways and he’s done that to this point and made the most of his opportunity here.”