The Dolphins had a plan at tight end, then life intervened. Here’s what’s next.

The Dolphins have four tight ends on their roster.
All four practiced Thursday.
That’s notable for its rarity.
A.J. Derby is feeling better after a foot injury derailed his young season. He has missed the last three games.
Add that to MarQueis Gray’s freak Achilles injury to start the season, and the Dolphins have gotten just 94 combined snaps this year from two of their top three projected tight ends.
And the third of that trio, rookie Mike Gesicki, has caught just nine passes for 88 yards a third of the way through his rookie season.
So yeah, nothing has gone to plan.
And yet, the Dolphins feel good about that position because of the out-of-nowhere emergence of Nick O’Leary, cut by the Bills in September and signed to Miami’s practice squad a few weeks later.
O’Leary, a Palm Beach County native, caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Bears Sunday, one of the best games of his young career.
So what do the Dolphins do Sunday, when all four of those tight ends (rookie Durham Smythe is the fourth) could be available?
“I’m getting better every day, hoping to get out there as soon as I can,” Derby said Wednesday. “We’re taking strides and whenever I’m ready, they’re going to put me back out there, sooner rather than later.”
Derby said there was nothing broken in his foot, but did not want to share much more.
“It sucks,” Derby said, “but at the same time, we had a young room when I got hurt, and I try to help the guys out as much as possible.”
▪ There was no change in quarterback Ryan Tannehill ’s level of participation Thursday. He still practiced as much as he could with the ailing right shoulder, but did not throw a pass during the portion open to reporters. He did catch at least one, however, a shovel pass from Brock Osweiler during position drills. He has been ruled out for Sunday, and it’s hard to see him playing the following Thursday in Houston.
▪ Defensive end Cameron Wake and cornerback Bobby McCain could be back Sunday against the Lions after each missed the past two games with knee injuries. Wake and McCain practiced Thursday. Two defensive players did not: Jonathan Woodard (concussion) and Charles Harris (calf). Both seem highly doubtful to play Sunday. Running back Frank Gore got his normal rest day of the week.
