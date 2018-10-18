Podcast: Did Tannehill play his last game with the Dolphins? And what to expect of Osweiler

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback situation has gotten interesting yet again.

Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder injury will hold him out of a second consecutive game, paving the way for Brock Osweiler to build on his impressive performance against the Chicago Bears.

Which sets the stage for an important question: Has Tannehill played his final game for the Dolphins?

It’s an answer everyone will have to wait to see, but that doesn’t mean we can’t ponder the subject on the latest edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Among the topics we discuss on this episode:

▪ Tannehill’s short- and long-term outlook with his injury and with the team.

▪ Did the Dolphins mess up by not getting him an MRI earlier (like, the day after the injury occurred)?

▪ What can we expect out of Osweiler this week against the Detroit Lions? Will he replicate his 380-yard, 3-touchdown performance or will he regress?

And yes, there are Brock puns.