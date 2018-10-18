Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler: “Right now it’s ‘Brocktober’’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler after practice at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
By
Up Next
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler after practice at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
By

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: Did Tannehill play his last game with the Dolphins? And what to expect of Osweiler

By Adam H. Beasley And Armando Salguero

abeasley@miamiherald.com

asalguero@miamiherald.com

October 18, 2018 01:13 PM

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback situation has gotten interesting yet again.

Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder injury will hold him out of a second consecutive game, paving the way for Brock Osweiler to build on his impressive performance against the Chicago Bears.

Which sets the stage for an important question: Has Tannehill played his final game for the Dolphins?

It’s an answer everyone will have to wait to see, but that doesn’t mean we can’t ponder the subject on the latest edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Among the topics we discuss on this episode:

Tannehill’s short- and long-term outlook with his injury and with the team.

Did the Dolphins mess up by not getting him an MRI earlier (like, the day after the injury occurred)?

What can we expect out of Osweiler this week against the Detroit Lions? Will he replicate his 380-yard, 3-touchdown performance or will he regress?

And yes, there are Brock puns.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats