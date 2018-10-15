Dolphins coy on Ryan Tannehill’s injury, but here is an expert’s best guess

The biggest mystery in South Florida right now is what exactly is wrong with Ryan Tannehill — and how long he’ll be out.
Dr. David Chao, the former Chargers team physician-turned-social media doctor who has turned diagnosing injuries based on video footage into a cottage industry, has a highly educated guess:
“Tannehill appears to strain his rotator cuff or stretch his capsule as him arm is stopped from going forward,” Chao wrote Monday on the The San Diego Union-Tribune’s website. “It is unlikely that he suffered structural damage in the form of a complete tear, but it is a soreness and effectiveness issue — and I can’t rule out a partial tear.”
But Chao did feel confident ruling out one specific diagnosis:
“What does seem certain is the AC joint injury Tannehill reportedly suffered in Week 3 has nothing to do with his being inactive Sunday.”
That backs up what the Dolphins said Sunday, when they disputed a report on the Five Reasons Sports Network that Tannehill sprained his AC joint Sept. 23 and it progressively got worse.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase reiterated Monday that Tannehill got hurt while getting stripped late in the Bengals game, but declined to say what the specific nature of the injury is.
“It’s just such an unusual situation because last week we started the week, he was sore, but then it got worse as the week went on,” Gase said. “That’s why we found ourselves in a position we weren’t really thinking we were going to be in. Normally any time he’s been banged up or some kind of injury, he’s always progressed positively. That’s why we thought we’d get the same thing but that didn’t happen. That’s why we waited until the last minute and that’s where we are at right now. We’ll see how this week goes. I’ll know more when I can see him throw again.”
The Dolphins expect Tannehill to return at some point in 2018.
Chao called those potential injuries unpredictable, and pointed out that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck played through a torn labrum for a year and a half before finally having surgery.
“Throwing is one of the hardest things we ask our shoulder to do, and there are a wide range of possibilities for return,” Chao added. “At this point, the Dolphins seem to be on the path of rest and rehab. The hope is Tannehill will be back soon, but there is no guarantee it will be this Sunday.”
