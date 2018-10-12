Dolphins coach Adam Gase on improved play of Vincent Taylor

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addresses the improvement by defensive end Vincent Taylor as the Dolphins prepare for the game against the Patriot on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
By
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addresses the improvement by defensive end Vincent Taylor as the Dolphins prepare for the game against the Patriot on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
By

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: Vincent Taylor has an incredible life story. And it’s still being written

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 12, 2018 10:14 AM

Vincent Taylor saw more in his first 12 years anyone should see in a lifetime.

Crime and violence.

Death and destruction.

When Hurricane Katrina closed in on his home back in 2005, the odds on him being where he is now — a starter and ascending talent in the National Football League — were slim.

He was simply worried about survival.

So how did he get here?

Taylor took us through his journey from the Bayou to South Florida — with stops in San Antonio and Stillwater along the way — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Oh yeah, he previewed the Dolphins-Bears game, too, and told us what it’s going to take to snap Miami’s two-game skid.

