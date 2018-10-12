Podcast: Vincent Taylor has an incredible life story. And it’s still being written

Vincent Taylor saw more in his first 12 years anyone should see in a lifetime.
Crime and violence.
Death and destruction.
When Hurricane Katrina closed in on his home back in 2005, the odds on him being where he is now — a starter and ascending talent in the National Football League — were slim.
He was simply worried about survival.
So how did he get here?
Taylor took us through his journey from the Bayou to South Florida — with stops in San Antonio and Stillwater along the way — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Oh yeah, he previewed the Dolphins-Bears game, too, and told us what it’s going to take to snap Miami’s two-game skid.
Comments