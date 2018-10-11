Two Dolphins starters return to practice. But one important one is remains out.

Cameron Wake might be making progress, but he’s still not ready to practice.

That’s what the last two days have told us, as Wake missed his second straight day of work, even though Adam Gase said encouraging things about the Dolphins’ star pass rusher the day before.

Wake has been dealing with a knee injury for three weeks now. He played through it against the Patriots but has been shut down ever since.

However, the news was better for the rest of Miami’s defensive line. Robert Quinn practiced Thursday after getting the day off Wednesday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Then there’s Andre Branch, who has practiced all week and seems like he’s trending to play Sunday against the Bears.

Branch has not played the last two weeks with a knee injury of his own. T.J. McDonald (foot) was back at practice Thursday after missing the previous day.

Cornerback Bobby McCain, meanwhile, appears to be another week off, at least. He has not practiced all week with an ailing knee.

On offense, the Dolphins are almost completely healthy.

The only player to sit out was Frank Gore, who always gets Thursdays off.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil remains in the concussion protocol, but he has practice each of the last two days. He must be cleared medically to play Sunday, but the fact that he’s taking on contact in practice is a great sign.