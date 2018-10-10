The Dolphins’ most confident receiver on Bears’ DBs, NFL’s new star and Chiefs-Pats

Albert Wilson is a sneaky good trash-talker.

And he’s getting less and less sneaky about it.

Wilson, the Dolphins’ speedy wide receiver, set the tone a month ago when he said this:

“I think we are going to be amazing. I think we are going to shock a lot of people. We are going to stretch the field, getting the ball in a lot of peoples’ hands and watch them make plays.”

Wilson has since backed it up by leading the Dolphins in receptions (17) and being on both ends of a passing touchdown (he has thrown and caught one this year).

Wilson was at it again Wednesday, ahead of the Dolphins’ game against the Bears.

Asked about Chicago’s dynamic secondary, Wilson said:

“It doesn’t really matter. We’re just out here playing Miami Dolphins football. It doesn’t matter what anybody brings to the table. I feel like our room is pretty good. If we continue to do what we’re doing over here, we’ll be OK.”

The conversation later made its way to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a backup in 2017, Wilson’s final year with the Chiefs. Mahomes is the league’s breakout star, and with 16 all-purpose touchdowns through five games, would surely be the league MVP if the season ended today.

“He’s a baller, like I’ve been saying,” Wilson said. “He thinks he can make every throw. He has a great group of guys around him to do good things with the football. I’m not surprised at all.”

Mahomes’ Chiefs play the Patriots Sunday night, so Wilson’s old team could help his new team in the AFC East with a win.

When asked about that dynamic, Wilson replied:

“It doesn’t matter. We’re going to take care of things ourselves.”