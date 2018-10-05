Miami Dolphins place rookie QB on IR, but Adam Gase is optimistic about his future

The Miami Dolphins are placing rookie quarterback Luke Falk on injured reserve with a fracture in his left wrist and promoting tight end Nick O’Leary from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Falk’s wrist was giving him issues in practice this week, so the team sent Falk to a specialist, who determined that a minor procedure is expected and that the best course of action was to put the quarterback’s hand in a cast for six-to-12 weeks.

“He was doing well for us,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday. “He was really mainly working with [offensive coordinator] Dowell [Loggains] after practice, was really the biggest thing. The amount of reps he’s acquired just from that alone, working with our schemes. He hasn’t done a lot of that in his career. … His footwork is really good for someone who really hasn’t done it before. I like his anticipation. When I watch him throw, I really like how the ball comes out of his hands. He’s very confident, smart. That room has been really good.”

Falk was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington State but was released during final roster cuts on Sept. 1. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers despite already having three quarterbacks in Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales.

The team is optimistic Falk will be ready for the start of offseason conditioning.

“I’d love the opportunity to get him in the spring especially and start from there,” Gase said. “He’s going to have a head start with a year already under his belt. “

O’Leary, a former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills out of Florida State, spent the first three years of his career with the Bills. He played in 35 games with 12 starts, catching 32 passes for 473 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old from Palm Beach County will provide added depth to the Dolphins tight end corps, which was down to just rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe while A.J Derby continues to deal with a foot injury.

Falk is the seventh player the Dolphins have placed on injured reserve this year, joining tight end MarQueis Gray, centers Daniel Kilgore and Jake Brendel, guard Josh Sitton, linebacker Mike Hull and defensive end William Hayes.

