Miami Dolphins Andre Branch talks about the team environment

Miami Dolphins Andre Branch talks to media about how the team is doing and their goal for the next few months on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.
By
Miami Dolphins Andre Branch talks to media about how the team is doing and their goal for the next few months on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.
Miami Dolphins

Thursday was a good news/bad news situation for Dolphins’ banged up defensive line

By Adam H. Beasley

October 04, 2018 12:13 PM

Thursday was a mixed bag for the Dolphins and injuries.

First, the good news: Andre Branch practiced for the first time since injuring his knee in the Raiders game.

We had reported that he would miss two to four weeks, so a return Sunday against the Bengals would be the best possible outcome. It is not immediately clear how much work Branch did Thursday, but he at the very least went through individual drills. He had a compression sleeve on his left leg.

Now, the bad:

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake missed his second straight practice with a knee injury Thursday.

What that means: It’s not immediately clear.

He missed one practice last week and still started and played the second-most snaps of his position group.

But it’s definitely something to monitor as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati approaches. Andy Dalton is one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in football, and the Dolphins have had trouble getting to the quarterback even with Wake in the lineup.

Wake has not missed a game tearing his Achilles tendon midway through the 2015 season.

As for DeVante Parker, his injured quadriceps muscle is apparently still giving him trouble. While he dressed for practice, Parker spent most of the portion open to reporters on the stationary bike, trying to get it loose.

The following players were not spotted at the beginning of practice: Wake, A.J. Derby (foot), Frank Gore (rest) and Bobby McCain (knee).

