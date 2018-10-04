Miami Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant says after the defeat to Patriots, don’t get too high and don’t get too low but get pissed.

Miami Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant says after the defeat to Patriots, don't get too high and don't get too low but get pissed.
By
Up Next
Miami Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant says after the defeat to Patriots, don't get too high and don't get too low but get pissed.
By

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: Doom and gloom or bump in the road? We go (Dolphins) In Depth

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 04, 2018 12:27 PM

So who are the Miami Dolphins?

Last week’s 38-7 beatdown in Gillette Stadium uncovered some real issues.

Are they the team that got smoked in New England?

Or are they the team that started 3-0?

We presented the optimist’s view of the Dolphins at the quarter pole earlier this week.

That’s Adam Beasley’s take.

Armando Salguero’s? Not quite as rosy.

He rightly identifies some real deficiencies:

Offensive line.

Depth.

Winning on the road.

Ryan Tannehill’s ceiling.

We get into that and so much more in our Week 5 Dolphins In Depth podcast.

We hope you enjoy.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats