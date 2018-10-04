Podcast: Doom and gloom or bump in the road? We go (Dolphins) In Depth

So who are the Miami Dolphins?
Last week’s 38-7 beatdown in Gillette Stadium uncovered some real issues.
Are they the team that got smoked in New England?
Or are they the team that started 3-0?
We presented the optimist’s view of the Dolphins at the quarter pole earlier this week.
That’s Adam Beasley’s take.
Armando Salguero’s? Not quite as rosy.
He rightly identifies some real deficiencies:
▪ Offensive line.
▪ Depth.
▪ Winning on the road.
▪ Ryan Tannehill’s ceiling.
We get into that and so much more in our Week 5 Dolphins In Depth podcast.
We hope you enjoy.
Comments