Will the Dolphins’ DeVante Parker play this week? He took an important step Wednesday

It’s been the question of 2018:
Will DeVante Parker play this week?
Hard to tell after observing just a small amount of the first practice of the week, but the initial signs are encouraging.
After missing the Patriots game with a quad injury late in the week, Parker was at practice and went through drills during Wednesday’s session.
He did have a wrap on his right thigh.
The Dolphins could certainly use him against the Bengals on Sunday after going the first 10 drives without a point in Week 4.
Other good news for the Dolphins: Chase Allen, who missed the New England game with a foot injury, also practiced and seemed to move around well.
Then there’s the curious case of Reshad Jones. He has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury despite practice each of the last two weeks. The Pro Bowl safety was at practice Wednesday.
Six players were not, however: defensive ends Andre Branch (knee) and Cameron Wake (unclear), cornerback Bobby McCain (knee), tight end A.J. Derby (foot), running back Brandon Bolden (unclear) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (presumably rest).
As for the Dolphins’ two new players, center Wesley Johnson will wear No. 73 and defensive end Cameron Malveaux will wear No. 75.
