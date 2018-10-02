A potential starter joins the Miami Dolphins’ injured offensive line

Jordan Phillips was Tuesday’s big news, but the Dolphins made an important, under-the-radar signing that should help their struggling offensive line:
Wesley Johnson, the Jets’ starting center for much of the previous two years.
Johnson should have a chance to eventually push Travis Swanson for playing time as the Dolphins try to figure out how to replace the injured Daniel Kilgore.
Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, signed with the Lions this offseason but was released on cutdown day. He has been out of football since. Johnson appeared in 41 games with 24 starts for the Jets between 2015 and 2017. All 24 starts came at center.
The Dolphins had available roster spots Tuesday after waiving Jordan Phillips after a tumultuous four years in Miami and placing Kilgore, who tore his triceps muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, on injured reserve.
That allowed them to sign Johnson and elevate defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad. Malveaux appeared in four games with the Dolphins last year, recording five tackles and one sack.
One other Dolphins transaction: free-agent defensive tackle Garrison Smith has been added to Miami’s practice squad.
