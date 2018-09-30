The Dolphins are banged up. The Patriots are not. The inactive list is ugly.

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.
DOLPHINS: QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, WR DeVante Parker, S Reshad Jones, DE Andre Branch, Chase Allen and TE A.J. Derby.
PATRIOTS: TE Jake Hollister, CB Eric Rowe, DL Geneo Grissom, OL Cole Croston, OL Ted Karras, DL Keionta Davis and DE Derek Rivers.
WHAT IT MEANS: Jones is out for his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick will again start in his place. But the bigger surprise: No Parker, who will miss his third game of the season, this time with a quad injury. The Dolphins did not announce who will start in his place, but expect a heavy dosage of both Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Mike Gesicki starts at tight end for Derby. Offensive lineman Zach Sterup and running back Kalen Ballage are both active for the first time this season. As for the Patriots, all of their key injured players except Rowe are playing: Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon and Patrick Chung.
