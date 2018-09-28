Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker explores an exhibit inside the Freedom Tower during the team’s Football Unites: Cultural Tours event on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. The event unites Miami Dolphins players, alumni and staff with community leaders and law enforcement to experience the cultural diversity of South Florida.
Podcast: It’s Patriots Week, so we sat down with the guy drafted to stop Gronk

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 28, 2018 11:15 AM

Jerome Baker is a treat.

The Dolphins rookie linebacker has a great attitude, a young burst of energy and enthusiasm.

Just ask his Raekwon McMillan, who has been his teammate/mentor since their time together at Ohio State.

So it made sense to spend a fun 15 minutes with Baker this week.

Reasons:

1. He can carry a conversation.

2. He might be the defense’s most important player Sunday.

The Dolphins drafted Baker in the third round for many reasons. But stopping Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has to be at or near the top of the list.

Baker, in our weekly Q&A podcast with a Dolphins players, did not duck from the responsibility.

He discussed what looks to be the toughest challenge of his young career, his Ohio State Buckeyes’ massive game against Penn State Saturday and LeBron James leaving his hometown for the second time in five years.

