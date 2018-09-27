Ask Siri who the best team in the NFL is. You may like the answer.

Do the Miami Dolphins have an in with Apple?
Or is the company’s Siri app lost in a time loop stuck in 1972?
Ask Siri, “Who’s the best team in the NFL?” and see what answer you get.
We’ll wait.
She told you: “The Dolphins appear to be in first place in the NFL right now with a record of 3-0,” didn’t she?
Nope, it’s not just in Miami. We have it on good authority someone tried this in another state and got the same result.
And sure enough, the stats that pull up for the AFC East teams show the Dolphins, with a perfect record (albeit, just three games) perched just above the Patriots, Bills and Jets, who are all listed with one win and two losses or .333 percent.
Not surprisingly, this resulted in some salty comebacks from fans and nonfans.
“The Dolphins are built to get people’s hopes up for nothing,” read one post on Only in Dade’s meme on Facebook. (This person probably wasn’t around for the perfect season in 1972 — granted that was a long time ago. Nixon was still president and Archie Bunker was the most popular man on network television.)
“Siri doesn’t lie,” read another.
“Patriots got [expletive — or a word you’ll hear inside the Hard Rock Stadium whenever quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws an interception],” read one post on a Reddit thread.
“Just a reminder that Oakland will be forced to wear black jerseys in a stadium that intentionally directs the Miami sun on the away team’s bench on a day with a high of 90. Home field advantage is real.”
So are sour grapes.
Face it, the Dolphins are on a roll. The NFL knows this. CBS Sports knows this. And, apparently, Siri knows this, too.
The Dolphins face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts..
Comments