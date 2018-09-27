Here’s some good news for the Miami Dolphins’ banged up defensive line

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.
That’s huge news for a defensive line than needs every healthy body it can find.
Wake, who has been dealing with a knee injury, seems on track to play Sunday against the Patriots.
The Dolphins still will be without two key pieces to their pass rush: William Hayes, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Andre Branch, who will miss two to four weeks with a less significant knee injury.
Meanwhile, starting tight end A.J. Derby missed his second consecutive practice with a foot injury. Running back Frank Gore got his normal veteran rest day.
As for safety Reshad Jones, he participated in his fourth consecutive practice, raising hopes that his injured shoulder is healed to the point that he can play against the Patriots. Jones was held out the Raiders game in Week 3.
