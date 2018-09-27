Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker and the Dolphins are looking to win their second consecutive game against the Patriots.
Miami Dolphins

Podcast: We’re so excited and we just can’t hide it (for Dolphins-Patriots)

By Adam H. Beasley And Armando Salguero

September 27, 2018 12:16 PM

OK, this is fun.

The Dolphins 3-0 start just feels different than 2016, the last time they were relevant.

They have more playmakers. Ryan Tannehill is at the top of his game. Their team speed it unmatched.

And they have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Xavien Howard.

Which is why expectations going into Foxboro are as high as they have been in a very long time.

Can the Dolphins pull up the upset?

Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley break down Sunday’s hugely consequential showdown with the Patriots in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

And yes, the words Super Bowl are uttered.

