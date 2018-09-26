Dolphins begin preparation for Patriots without five key players

The Dolphins’ medical staff has its work cut out for it this week.
Five starters or key reserves missed practice Wednesday, the team’s first workout ahead of Miami’s important matchup with the Patriots.
Those missing Wednesday: Defensive end Cameron Wake (undisclosed), defensive end Andre Branch (knee), linebacker Chase Allen (foot/toe) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot). Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was not present at practice, but Wednesday has normally been his veteran rest day.
Branch will not play Sunday. Wake, meanwhile, should. But if he for some reason cannot go, the Dolphins will be very thin at end. Robert Quinn and Charles Harris would presumably start and Jonathan Woodard — promoted from the practice squad Tuesday — would almost certainly play.
Meanwhile, Allen’s lingering issue explains why the Dolphins signed linebacker Martrell Spaight on the players’ off day.
Without Derby, the Dolphins have two healthy tight ends — and they are both rookies: Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
In better injury news for the Dolphins, Reshad Jones practiced Wednesday after missing the Raiders game with a shoulder injury.
