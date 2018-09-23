The Dolphins’ defense is without a Pro Bowler. Here’s their plan without him.

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.
DOLPHINS: QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, WR Tanner McEvoy, S Reshad Jones, CB Cordrea Tankersley, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup.
RAIDERS: WR Seth Roberts, CB Nick Nelson, RB DeAndre Washington, T Justin Murray, T Brandon Parker, DT T.J. Hall, DL Tank Carradin.
WHAT IT MEANS: Reshad Jones will miss his first game since 2016 with a shoulder injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick will start in Jones’ place, sliding from the nickel spot to safety. The question: What happens on passing downs? Does Fitzpatrick stay at safety, sending Bobby McCain inside and Torry McTyer to the boundary? Or do the Dolphins use Mo Smith or Walt Aikens at safety? Stay tuned. Meanwhile, the news was better for DeVante Parker, who will play for the first time in 2018.
