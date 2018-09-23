These Dolphins are for real. Speed, trickery keys to 28-20 victory over Raiders

How much fun are the Dolphins having?

They high-five on the way to a game-sealing touchdown.

Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant got the party started early as Wilson pulled away from the Raiders, literally and figuratively. The late score — which came off a shovel pass from Ryan Tannehill and featured a slapping of hands short of the end zone — went for 74 yards, and salted away a 28-20 Dolphins victory.

It was the second cool moment in as many drives between the two wide receivers. Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Grant to give the Dolphins their first lead.

Tannehill, meanwhile, had a near-perfect stat sheet. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. His passer rating? 155.3.

And don’t forget about cornerback Xavien Howard, how had two more interceptions Sunday, including one in the end zone just before Wilson’s game-clincher.

The Dolphins were basically out of defensive linemen (Andre Branch and William Hayes both got hurt and Akeem Spence was ejected), controlled the ball for less than 17 minutes and converted just 2 of 7 third downs heading into the fourth quarter.

And yet, they had a chance, thanks to Raiders miscues and a clean day from Ryan Tannehill, who found Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant on touchdown passes of 34 and 18 yards.

As a result, Miami entered the final period down just a field goal.

It set up perfectly for yet another Raiders collapse. Oakland complied.

And because the Raiders did, the Dolphins are 3-0 for the first time since 2013.