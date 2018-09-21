Podcast: Deep dive on the Dolphins’ secret weapon (and how he stumbled onto punting)

Punter Matt Haack was “lights out” Sunday. He “had a fantastic game.”
That’s according to Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is as good an authority as it gets on the matter.
Haack averaged 49.2 yards per punt — and just 48.5 net — on six punts. Five of those six were pinned inside the 20. The Jets’ average starting field position was their own 24 — even with a Dolphins turnover that gave New York first-and-10 at the Miami 12 in the third quarter. The Jets could not overcome facing long fields all day.
“Matt was a weapon,” Rizzi added. “ ... The incredible thing about Matt Haack – I’ve said this before and I’ll continue to say it – I actually think that he still has room for improvement. As good as he’s been and as good as he was last Sunday, he’s a guy that’s really, in my opinion, still just scratching the surface. He’s a very talented guy. The finer points of his game, I think he really improved on in the offseason. We’re kind of seeing that and last Sunday is kind of evidence of that.”
Haack agrees — and is not satisfied with one great game. He wants a great season, and the recognition that comes with it. Yes, he’s thinking Pro Bowl.
He gets into that, and much, much more, as we go In Depth with Haack in our latest podcast.
