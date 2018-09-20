An important part of the Dolphins defense was back at practice Thursday

Reshad Jones practiced at least on a limited basis Thursday, a sign that his injured right shoulder continues to improve.
It is not clear how much Jones actually did in practice, but he was in uniform, warmed up and went through light individual drills during the portion of the session open to reporters.
That’s an improvement over Wednesday, when Jones did nothing.
His status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders remains up in the air.
More information will likely be available when Adam Gase meets with reporters.
“We’re taking it day-to-day right now,” Gase said Wednesday. “I don’t think it’s … We’re going to get him back. I just don’t know what day yet.”
When asked if he thought the Dolphins would get Jones back for this week, Gase responded: “That’s what we’re working on right now. He’s better than he was Monday.”
Meanwhile, Frank Gore got his scheduled veteran day off Thursday. All other Dolphins players were present for the start of practice.
