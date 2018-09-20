Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki shares his excitement for the upcoming weeks

Podcast: Your first-place Miami Dolphins (say it again, it sounds so good)

By Adam H. Beasley And Armando Salguero

abeasley@miamiherald.com

asalguero@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2018 11:37 AM

The Dolphins are 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

What does it mean?

Super Bowl?

Just a blip?

Or how about somewhere in between?

In the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast, Miami Herald writers Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero break down the Dolphins’ fast start — and tell you what’s gone right (and why).

They also break down the Dolphins’ victory over the Jets, discuss Mike Gesicki’s slow start to the season, try to make sense of the DeVante Parker, provide inside into the Reshad Jones injury and more.

(Yes, the more includes having some fun at the Oakland Raiders and Jon Gruden.)

We invite you to get ready for Week 3 with us.

