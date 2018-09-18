Who’s the real ‘FitzMagic’? Dolphins rookie will likely have the final word

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has made headlines with the phrase “FitzMagic” during the first two weeks of the NFL season after leading the Bucs to a 2-0 record in place of the suspended Jameis Winston.

But if anyone will benefit financially from the “FitzMagic” phrase, it looks like it will be Miami Dolphins rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, filed for a trademark of the phrase with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday with the intention to sell clothing apparel.

Both Fitzpatricks have gotten off to strong starts to the 2018 season. Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception in wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs quarterback went viral on Sunday when he entered his postgame news conference wearing teammate DeSean Jackson’s clothes and had a stunning resemblance to MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a solid contributor in the Dolphins’ secondary, recording nine tackles and a pass deflection in his first two NFL games. He played a pivotal role in the Dolphins’ goal-line stand early in their season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

So who’s the true “FitzMagic?”

Minkah’s parents have an answer. Minkah Sr. and Melissa Fitzpatrick defended their son’s rights to the name on Twitter Tuesday, saying: “Nobody said ... one word about someone else’s name nor did it when we filed . So stop the nonsense.”

Nobody said when one word about someone else’s name nor did it when we filed . So stop the nonsense pic.twitter.com/0Lh4gELWas — minknmelissa (@minknmelissa) September 18, 2018

In a tweet they later deleted, the Fitzpatricks added: “We did not pick it out of the air. He was called that for years by many outlets, not just USA Today. There were [write-]ups Hot Peppers vs Fitz Magic which was Jabrill [Peppers] & Mink so get out of here. If it was someone’s they would have claimed it.”