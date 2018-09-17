Dolphins’ Danny Amendola reflects on a scary moment of an otherwise great day

Considering Danny Amendola’s concussion history, any hard hit he takes across the middle is a cause for at least some concern.
But the blow he absorbed Sunday from Jets safety Jamal Adams was on another level.
Amendola, who has sustained at least three known concussions in his career, was on the ground, flat on his back, for several minutes as medical personnel looked him over. He even spit out his mouthpiece — perhaps in pain, perhaps in frustration.
He went straight to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.
But here’s the thing — Amendola not only was not concussed, doctors did not even feel the need to evaluate him for one.
So what was his injury? We might never know. He was quickly cleared and re-entered the game, so the Dolphins did not need to announce one.
“It’s football,” Amendola said in the locker room after the game. “... I feel great. It was a clean hit.”
Amendola finished the game with a team-high four catches for 32 yards.
“We just kept fighting,” Amendola said of the team’s 20-12 win. “We knew we were going to play a good team. A divisional opponent. This was a good team we played today. We just have to keep fighting to the end. And we’re all happy we came out on top.”
One more thought from Amendola, this time on Dolphins running back Frank Gore, who on Sunday moved into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.
“He’s a leader,” Amendola said. “He’s a beast. He’s one of the best ever. He’s a great teammate. And he showed he can still play at a high level today. And he’d doing a great job for our team.”
