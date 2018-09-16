Decision time for DeVante Parker -- and the news is not great for the Miami Dolphins

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
DOLPHINS: QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, WR DeVante Parker, CB Cordrea Tankersley, RB Kalen Ballage and T Zach Sterup.
JETS: CB Juston Burris, OL Dakota Dozier, DL Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones, TE Jordan Leggett, OLB Josh Martin and FS Marcus Maye.
WHAT IT MEANS: DeVante Parker’s injured middle finger has not healed to the point where he can play, so he is inactive for the second straight week. Albert Wilson in his place. As expected, Ted Larsen will start at left guard for Josh Sitton, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Brock Osweiler is Ryan Tannehill’s backup quarterback Sunday. For the Jets, Doug Middleton will start at safety for Marcus Maye and Brandon Copeland will start at outside linebacker for Josh Martin.
