Podcast: The Dolphins looked good in Week 1, but the Jets looked better. What’s real?

The Dolphins have reason to feel good about themselves after Week 1.
But the Jets have reason to feel great about themselves.
Is either as good as each looked on opening day?
We will begin to find out Sunday in the Meadowlands, when a pair of 1-0 teams meet.
Beasley and Salguero will break it all down — Miami’s win over the Tennessee, the Jets’ beatdown of the Lions, a bit of anthem politics and even SAT scores — in the latest edition of Dolphins in Depth.
