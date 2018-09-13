It’s time for concern as Josh Sitton misses another practice with an injured shoulder

Dolphins guard Josh Sitton missed his second consecutive practice with a shoulder injury Thursday, raising further doubt that he will play Sunday against the Jets.

Sitton, 32, has missed three or more games in each of the last two years, but the Dolphins were confident enough in his durability to give him a two-year, $13.5 million contract this offseason.

If Sitton cannot go, it would be a huge blow to an offensive line that was supposed to be a strength of the team. Ted Larsen would presumably start at left guard in his place. However, there is a chance they move Jesse Davis from the right to left side and plug Larsen in at right guard.





Meanwhile, DeVante Parker practiced for the third straight day. He missed the season opener with a broken finger.

Frank Gore did not work, but it appeared he got a veteran rest day. Defensive end William Hayes practice with a cast on his right hand.