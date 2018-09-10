Gase on Tannehill’s play, 7 more penalties, lineup decisions and more after big win

Adam Gase said he slept well after spending some 12 hours at the stadium Sunday.

A win will do that — even one that exposed some issues the Dolphins need to clean up.

Among them:

▪ Seven accepted penalties in Sunday’s game against the Titans, not including taunting calls on Bobby McCain and Jordan Phillips that were reflected in that tally because they offset with a Tennessee infraction.

“The fight drives me nuts,” Gase said, speaking of a brawl that broke out after a Reshad Jones interception.

Gase said that he would prefer his players celebrate with their teammates and not get in the face of their opponents.

“We’ll address it, we’ll handle it, and we’ll make changes if we need to.”

This is the second straight regular season Dolphins game with a fight. Jarvis Landry and Kenyan Drake were were both ejected for their roles in a brawl with the Bills in the 2017 finale.

▪ Gase had no issue with the second of Ryan Tannehill’s two interceptions, saying he put his quarterback in a tough spot and Tannehill and Jakeem Grant were not on the same page. The first interception — Tannehill underthrew Mike Gesicki in the end zone — was due in part to the ball slipping out of Tannehill’s hand.

As for Tannehill’s 75-yard touchdown bomb to Kenny Stills? It was nearly perfect.

Gase said there’s “a lot of trust” between Tannehill and Stills, and it showed up on Sunday.

As for the decision to activate Brock Osweiler over David Fales, Gase said it was not an easy one, and the Dolphins backup will be a week-to-week consideration.

▪ On balance, it was a good day for Miami’s defense, which allowed just 13 points (the Titans got a special-teams touchdown on a long kickoff return).

However, there were some cracks in the run defense, which allowed 116 yards on 29 carries.

“We had some missed tackles that we just can’t afford,” Gase said. ”... We have to be able to tackle one-on-one in space.”

Gase singled out cornerback Bobby McCain for praise, saying that McCain did not allow a catch in six targets. McCain even got a snap on offense Sunday; he was on the field for the final kneel down to end the game.

▪ John Denney’s status remains uncertain. He left the game briefly with a shoulder injury; rookie tight end Durham Smythe is Miami’s emergency long snapper.