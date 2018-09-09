Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Two Dolphins’ protests during national anthem continue into regular season opener

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2018 01:19 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson continued their protests against police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem in Miami’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

For Stills, the protests enters its third year with the Dolphins. Wilson, in his first year with the Dolphins, protested at times last year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both have said they plan to do protest throughout the season unless change is made.

ESPN reported Sunday morning that the NFL is not expected to implement a new national anthem policy this year, a move that comes a little more than three months after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mandated in May requiring players and league personnel on the sidelines to stand during the national anthem. Under that initial policy, those who wished to do otherwise would have the option to remain in the locker room. The league would have left punishment terms up to each team’s discretion.

