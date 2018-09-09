Lightning bolt! Dolphins beat Titans 27-20 in wild game that weather suspended twice

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday beat the Mother Nature, the Tennessee Titans and, at times, themselves.

But they have Reshad Jones and Kenny Stills. And on Sunday, it was enough.

Jones had two interceptions and Stills caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dolphins escape with a 27-20 victory over the Titans in the longest game in NFL history.

Two lightning delays totaled 3 hours, 57 minutes, disrupted any flow the game had and sent tens of thousands of fans home early.

But those who stayed late were rewarded with Miami’s third win in the team’s last 11 games.

Ryan Tannehill was OK — not great, not terrible. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdown. But he also threw two ugly picks that helped keep the Titans in the game.

The game was only close because the Dolphins scored just 10 points on their first four red-zone trips, coming on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Stills and a 27-yard Jason Sanders field goal.

Their other two trips ended with a Kenyan Drake unable to pull in a pass on fourth down and a Tannehill pick in the end zone.

But it didn’t seem to matter because the Titans offense was terrible after Marcus Mariota hurt his elbow — he threw interceptions on back-to-back passes — and left tackle Taylor Lewan lost for the game with a concussion.

Mike Vrabel turned to Blaine Gabbert to replace Mariota, and the Dolphins were sitting pretty.

But the journeyman QB led Tennessee on a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis.

Suddenly, the game was tied.

And even more suddenly, Jakeem Grant untied it. He returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, putting the Dolphins ahead again.

They stayed that way. Tannehill hooked up Stills for a second touchdown on Miami’s next possession, this time from 75 yards. Stills simply ran right past Malcolm Butler and away from the Titans’ defense.

Of course, the Dolphins made it interesting; they always do. Darius Jennings took the next kickoff 94 yards to the house, and the lead was seven points again.





But Reshad Jones then clinched it by picking off Gabbert — Jones’ second interception of the day — and setting up a 30-yard field goal by Sanders to stretch the lead to 10.