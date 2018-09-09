Dolphins finally reveal their plans at backup quarterback (and other inactive news)

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.
TITANS: Right tackle Jack Conklin, linebacker Harold Landry, linebacker Rashaan Evans, safety Kendrick Lewis, tight end Anthony Firkser, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, wide receiver Cameron Batson.
DOLPHINS: Quarterback Luke Falk, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver DeVante Parker, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, running back Kalen Ballage, tackle Zach Sterup, tight end Gavin Escobar.
WHAT IT MEANS: Adam Gase waited until the last minute to announce his backup quarterback: Brock Osweiler. He’s the only of the Dolphins’ three reserves active (Fales and Falk are not). If the Dolphins begin the game as their pre-game notes suggest, they will start four receivers. The Dolphins announced Jakeem Grant will start for DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson for MarQueis Gray, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles. All nine Dolphins defensive linemen are active. Tennessee’s Dennis Kelly will start at tackle for Conklin.
