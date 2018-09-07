Podcast: Godchaux on replacing Suh, that shooting at his childhood home and much more

The Dolphins’ purge of 2018 drained the team of many of its biggest names.
But it also created a vacuum for a new generation of stars to emerge.
Will defensive tackle Davon Godchaux be one of those stars?
We will begin to find out Sunday against the Titans. He might start at defensive tackle — the spot vacated when the Dolphins cut Ndamukong Suh in March.
Godchaux spoke with the Miami Herald at length this week about replacing Suh, owning Death Valley and his childhood home getting shot up while his twin brother was in the bathtub.
It was the first of our new weekly sitdowns with Dolphins and players as the Dolphins in Depth podcast enters a new phase. We hope you listen — and enjoy.
