Dolphins’ defense gets a key piece back, plus an update on Grant and Larsen

Dolphins defensive end Williams Hayes practiced Wednesday for the first time in a month, the most encouraging sign yet that his injured hamstring is much improved.

If Hayes is able to go Sunday against the Titans, the Dolphins’ defense will be at full strength for the first time since he went down early in training camp. It would also give the Dolphins their best edge-setter, which is important with mobile quarterback Marcus Mariota up first.

More good Dolphins news: guard Ted Larsen returned to practice after hurting his knee in practice last week.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant also worked, but he still remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 3 of the preseason.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The only Dolphins player who did not work Wednesday: receiver DeVante Parker, who has already been ruled out with a broken finger.

▪ Safety Maurice Smith signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad after getting cut from the active roster earlier this week.





NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.