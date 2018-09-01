Brock on! Osweiler earns spot on Dolphins’ 53-man roster

There may not be second acts in American lives, but F. Scott Fitzgerald was wrong when it comes to American football.
Just ask Brock Osweiler.
The veteran quarterback, who went from the pinnacle of professional sports to the abyss in just a year, is now back, and feeling pretty good about life.
Osweiler earned a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster with a strong finish to his preseason, surviving cut-down day with his place on the Dolphins intact.
But here’s the thing: So did David Fales, the other veteran vying to be Ryan Tannehill’s insurance policy.
The Dolphins kept both of their backups on their first true roster of the 2018 season. And assuming neither is cut Sunday to make way for someone claimed off the waiver wire, both will be with the team when it hosts the Titans on Sunday.
It’s not common for teams to keep three quarterbacks on their active roster, but not unheard of. And Adam Gase tried to warn us last week when he suggested both Osweiler and Fales could stick.
Why this is important: One of those two players is a Tannehill injury away from taking over a team with playoff aspirations. Tannehill has not played in a regular or postseason game since suffering the first of two major knee injuries in December 2016. Since he went down, the Dolphins have lost 12 of their 20 games.
It’s hard not to feel good for Osweiler, given his always sunny disposition and his rocky road to this point.
Since helping the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015, he has signed a $72 million contract with the Texans, who regretted the move so much that the following year, they gave the Browns a second-round draft pick to take him off their hands. Cleveland turned around and cut him a few months later, and Osweiler ended up back in Denver, but not part of the Broncos’ long-term plans.
His training camp with Gase might have been his last chance to get his career on track. That seems to have happened.
Other important takeaways from the Dolphins’ roster pare-down.
▪ Leonte Carroo’s time in Miami is over after a disappointing two and a half years. The Dolphins cut the former third-round pick, deciding to go with five receivers on their first 53: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. They part ways with everyone who was competing to be their No. 6: Carroo, Ford, Morgan, Rashawn Scott (waived/injured after hurt his lower leg Friday), Francis Owusu and Malcolm Lewis.
▪ The Dolphins cut third-year cornerback Tony Lippett, a one-time starter who still does not appear the whole way back from a torn Achilles that ended his 2017 season before it started. Lippett’s release cleared the way for Cordrea Tankersley and Torry McTyer to be the Dolphins’ fourth and fifth corners.
▪ Jason Sanders will be the Dolphins’ opening-day kicker, assuming there’s not a repeat of 2017, when Miami plucked one off the waiver wire. Sanders won the job over fellow rookie Greg Joseph. Meanwhile, John Denney, 39, will return for a 14th season as Miami’s long snapper. He won the job over undrafted rookie Lucas Gravelle.
▪ The Dolphins are placing linebacker Mike Hull on injured reserve. They can bring him back after eight games using the league’s short-term IR mechanism. Hull injured a knee in preseason and the team wants to keep him around. He has value on special teams.
▪ Here’s the complete list of the Dolphins’ cuts Saturday: defensive backs Tony Lippett, Taveze Calhoun, Jonathan Alston, Jalen Davis, Trae Elston; offensive linemen Isaac Asiata, Connor Hilland, Eric Smith and Roubbens Joseph, David Steinmetz and Mike Matthews; running backs Buddy Howell, Jeremy Langford and Brandon Radcliff; receivers Carroo, Lewis, Scott (waived injured), Ford, Morgan and Owusu; linebackers Quentin Poling, Cayson Collins, Terence Garvin and Frank Ginda; defensive linemen Cameron Malveaux, Kendall Langford, Anthony Moten, Jonathan Woodard, Jamiyus Pittman, Claudy Mathieu and Quincy Redmon; tight ends Thomas Duarte and Gavin Escovar; long snapper Gravelle; quarterback Bryce Petty; kicker Joseph.
